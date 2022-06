The post season accolades keep rolling in for the Neshoba Central Lady Rockets softball team.

Multiple members of the 2022 5A State Championship have been named to the ScoreBook Live All-State Team.

Earning 1st team All State honors were Pitcher Lanaya Henry, infielder Tenly Grisham, and outfielder Hamaya Fiedler.

Additionally, outfielder Mya Willis was named to the 3rd Team.

The complete list can be see here.