Multiple Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

KEATON ABEL, 23, of Philadelphia, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft. Bond $50,000.

CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 26, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

CHARLES LEE BLAIR, 44, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

JOSLYN M BRANCH, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

DERRICK COX, 36, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $800, $600.

CHRISTOPHER DEAN, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit. Bond $10,000.

DREGEN LEE DENSON, 19, of Walnut Grove, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, False ID, ABC. Bond $800, $600.

JACKIE K DOVE, 59, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JANIYA EDWARDS, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0, $0.

JAMIE LEE ELLIOTT, 28, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JON WILLIAM GARRETT, 21, of Goodman, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

GAVIN GRADY, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

JERRY LYNN HESTER, 53, of Pascagoula, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $0.

JOEY HOLLEY, 43, of Union, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.