Murder and Embezzlement in Attala and Leake

MICHAEL D CARSON, 21, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, KPD. Bond $2,000.

ROBERT L FOSTER, 31, of Grenada, Possession of Marijuana, MBN. Bond $1,000.

SHINOBI M FRAZIER, 23, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant X 2, LCSO. Bond N/A X 2.

CHARLES GRIFFIN, 30, of Philadelphia, Contraband in Prison, MDOC. Bond $5,000.

ALVIN D JOHNSON, 31, of Carthage, Embezzlement, KPD. Bond $10,000.

JERMOME JOHNSON, 34, of Canton, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800.

TASHEY S JOHNSON, 18, of Carthage, First Degree Murder in the Commission of a Felony, KPD. Bond $250,000.

ROBERT P MCCOOL, 34, of Ethel, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $0.