Murder and Kidnapping in Leake and Attala Arrests

LASHAWN KIMBLE, 29, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

DELBRECO E LEE, 42, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

AALIYAH LUSK, 22, of Goodman, Murder, KPD.  Bond $250,000.

 

FREDRICK D MATLOCK, 43, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

JEREMY A MOORE, 43, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

GERALD L OGLETREE, 39, of Morton, Felony Hold for Other County, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,500.

 

DETRIC L SUMMERS, 24, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

RODRIGOUS D TATE, 19, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

COURTNEY D TAYLOR, 23, of Walnut Grove, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

RONALD TOWNER, 34, of Carthage, Kidnapping, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond N/A, N/A, $649.25, N/A.

 

ELLIOTT L WILLIS, 46, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ELIZA A YORK, 24, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

