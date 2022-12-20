HomeLocalMurder, and Multiple Burglaries and Dope Charges, in Neshoba Arrests

Murder, and Multiple Burglaries and Dope Charges, in Neshoba Arrests

by

ANTONIOUS RICHARD BACKSTROM, 36, of Preston, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $10,000, $7,500.

 

CHRISTOPHER BAGWELL, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly  Conduct, NCJC.  Bond $20,000, $400, $600, $600.

 

KINGSLEY L BELL, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $600.

 

DAR’TAVION DA’SEAN BOYD, 19, of Philadelphia, Murder, Attempted Murder, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

MARILY COGHLAN, 23, of Carthage, Felony Intent Credit Card Fraud, PPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

MICHAEL ROYCE CUMBERLAND, 34, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

SHAWN MICHAEL DOOLEY, 20, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 5, NCSO.  Bond $1,000 X 5.

 

MONICA EDWARDS, 30, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, Contempt of Court X 2, PPD.  Bond $800, $0 $0 X 2.

 

BENJAMIN ELMORE, 29, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, PPD.  Bond $5,000, $0.

 

SHANE FOSS, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $7,500,  $600.

 

QUALEE L FRYER, 20, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SPENCER RICHARD HARVEY, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Justice Court, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $600, $0.

 

KYLE L HENRY, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $5,781, $0.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Multiple Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

Burglary, Child Neglect, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba

Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala

Child Neglect, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba

DUIs and Petit Larcenies in Attala and Leake Arrests

Many DUI and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests