Murder, and Multiple Burglaries and Dope Charges, in Neshoba Arrests

ANTONIOUS RICHARD BACKSTROM, 36, of Preston, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $7,500.

CHRISTOPHER BAGWELL, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCJC. Bond $20,000, $400, $600, $600.

KINGSLEY L BELL, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $600.

DAR’TAVION DA’SEAN BOYD, 19, of Philadelphia, Murder, Attempted Murder, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

MARILY COGHLAN, 23, of Carthage, Felony Intent Credit Card Fraud, PPD. Bond $5,000.

MICHAEL ROYCE CUMBERLAND, 34, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

SHAWN MICHAEL DOOLEY, 20, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 5, NCSO. Bond $1,000 X 5.

MONICA EDWARDS, 30, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, Contempt of Court X 2, PPD. Bond $800, $0 $0 X 2.

BENJAMIN ELMORE, 29, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, PPD. Bond $5,000, $0.

SHANE FOSS, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600.

QUALEE L FRYER, 20, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

SPENCER RICHARD HARVEY, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Justice Court, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $0.

KYLE L HENRY, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,781, $0.