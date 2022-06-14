Murder, Burglary, and DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

ZACHARY S BISHOP, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $0.

KIARA D BROWN, 20, of Sallis, First Degree Murder by Deliberate Design, KPD. Bond $250,000.

DITAVIOUS M CARSON, 23, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25.

LUCAS W COMBY, 35, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court, Bench Warrant X 3, Hold for Other Agency, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, CPD. Bond N/A, $0 X 3, N/A, $278, $418, $299.25.

LAMICHEAL B ELLIS, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

NOLAN GENTRY, 62, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD. Bond $488.50.

JORDAN B HENRY, 24, of Philadelphia, Burglary, Possession of Paraphernalia, Felony Hold for Neshoba County, CPD. Bond N/A, $674.25, N/A.

ROBERT ICKOM, 52, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Willful or Malicious Trespass, KPD. Bond $1,200, $1,000.

STACI L MIZELL, 22, of Madison, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25.

RAUL OLMEDO, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Hold for Madison County, Hold for Greene County, Hold for Texas Department of Public Safety, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, N/A, N/A, N/A.

OBED M RAMIREZ, 33, of Forest, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, Careless Driving, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418, $418, $52, $168, $389.25.