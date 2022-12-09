Murder, Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Felony DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JOHNNY LADD, 49, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

KENDRICK D LEE, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, PPD. Bond $5,000.

KENNETH MARTIN, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP. Bond$1,500, $800.

MARKIUS RAMON MCAPEE, 40, of Toomsuba, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.

JARREN MCBETH, 19, of Philadelphia, Murder, Attempted Murder, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, PPD. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

KENNETH MCCORKLE, 26, of Cuba, AL, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

MAURICE MCMILLIAN, 38, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

JENNIFER REA MCMILLIAN, 41, of Walnut Grove, Aggravated DUI, NCSO. Bond $30,000.

PETER MCMILLIAN, 50, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle. Bond $0.

JONATHAN NAJERA-FRANKLIN, 18, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

STEPHINE NELSON, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Failure to Appear. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

JARVIS PAM, 31, of Memphis, TN, DUI – Test Refusal, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $60, $800, $400, $300, $400.