Natchez Trace Parkway nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Scenic Drives

(Tupelo, Miss.)- One of America’s most treasured roadways, the Natchez Trace Parkway, has officially been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Scenic Drives for 2025- an honor that celebrates the natural beauty and cultural legacy of scenic byways across the United States.

This nomination highlights what locals and travelers have known for years: the Natchez Trace Parkway is more than just a drive- it’s a passage through time, offering glimpses of lush landscapes, rich history, and southern charm stretching 444 miles across Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

“This nomination is a wonderful opportunity to remind the nation of what makes the Trace so special, and we need everyone to help us spread the word and vote,” said Kim Foster, APR, executive director of the Natchez Trace Compact. “Our communities along the byway work hard to showcase the Natchez Trace Parkway from its scenic overlooks and trails to historic markers and opportunities for outdoor recreation.”

Voting is open now through Monday, May 5 at 10:59 a.m.

Cast your vote daily here: https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/best-scenic-drive/

Travelers can enjoy vibrant forests, rolling hills, lush meadows, and picturesque overlooks, making it a must-visit destination for a road trip. Winning this title would bring national attention to the Parkway and support ongoing efforts to preserve and promote this historic site.

