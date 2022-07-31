Many DUI Arrests in Neshoba

HomeLocalMany DUI Arrests in Neshoba

by

TIERRA MCGOWAN, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

CARLOS RAMON ORDONEZ, 59, of Forest, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

RADEN PETTY, 21, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

CHANTALE S PHILLIPS, 30, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, False ID, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800.

 

DALE REESE, 60, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

JASON D SHOEMAKE, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MICHAEL SHOEMAKER, 24, of Noxapater, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

TRACY MARIE TUBBY, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

DARRION LANELL WESLEY, 28, of Morton, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHANDELL L WILLIS, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

TRAVIS WILSON, 36, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DANIEL BRADY WINDERS, 22, of Columbus, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct.  Bond $600, $600.

