Many DUI Arrests in Neshoba

TIERRA MCGOWAN, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

CARLOS RAMON ORDONEZ, 59, of Forest, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

RADEN PETTY, 21, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600.

CHANTALE S PHILLIPS, 30, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, False ID, NCSO. Bond $0, $800.

DALE REESE, 60, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

JASON D SHOEMAKE, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

MICHAEL SHOEMAKER, 24, of Noxapater, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500.

TRACY MARIE TUBBY, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DARRION LANELL WESLEY, 28, of Morton, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHANDELL L WILLIS, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

TRAVIS WILSON, 36, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DANIEL BRADY WINDERS, 22, of Columbus, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct. Bond $600, $600.