HomeLocalDUIs and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba

DUIs and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba

by

DWIGHT BELL, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $0.

 

DONNELL BURKS, 47, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 28, of Preston, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DALE CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

NINA COMBY, 35, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $600, $1,500.

 

NEIL COTTON, 37, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $300.

 

KELLI DAVIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon,  NCSO.  Bond $6,250, $6,250.

 

MARIA DAVIS, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800.

 

FORZETRA EALY, 30, of Lena, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ANDREW FRANCO, 35, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

FEDERIGO GRIFFIN, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, MHP.  Bond $2,500.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony Possession, Leaving the Scene, and Burglary in Leake and Attala Arrests

Child Neglect and Drug Arrests in Neshoba

Aggravated Assault, Disorderlies, and DUIs in Leake and Attala

Burglary and Many DUIs in Philadelphia Arrests

Aggravated Assault and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake