DUIs and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba

DWIGHT BELL, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $0.

DONNELL BURKS, 47, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 28, of Preston, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

DALE CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

NINA COMBY, 35, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $1,500.

NEIL COTTON, 37, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $300.

KELLI DAVIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $6,250, $6,250.

MARIA DAVIS, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800.

FORZETRA EALY, 30, of Lena, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

ANDREW FRANCO, 35, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $800.

FEDERIGO GRIFFIN, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $2,500.