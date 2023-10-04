DUIs, Leaving the Scene, and Burglaries in Neshoba Arrests

THOMAS MAURICE DESROCHES, 36, of Demopolis, AL, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

JONATHAN LANCE EAKES, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

CHRISTOPHER STEVEN EZELLE, 49, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

ALICIA DEANNE FRAIZER, 34, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Counterfeit Substance, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $800, $2,500.

JOSHUA CHASE FURR, 36, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600.

JONATHAN GONZALEZ, 24, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO. Bond $0, $20,000.

JOSEPH HILL, 27, of Brighton, AL, Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct – Business, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

REAKA AMARICE ISAAC, 30, of Newton, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

MELVIN ISABELL, 35, of Crenshaw, DUI – Test Refusal, Running a Stop Sign, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Serious Injuries, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $1,000, $600, $0, $0, $300, $1,000.