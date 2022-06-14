HomeLocalNeshoba Board of Supervisors to Hold Auction for the Old Coliseum Flooring

Neshoba Board of Supervisors to Hold Auction for the Old Coliseum Flooring

by

 

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors will dispose of personal property consisting of the old Coliseum flooring in lots and at a public auction, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 12:00 PM via online auction at www.govdeals.com.  The individual lots are as is and will consist of:

  • Lot 1 – One (1) Roll of Flooring
  • Lot 2 – Three (3) Rolls of Flooring
  • Lot 3 – Three (3) Rolls of Flooring
  • Lot 4 – Four (4) Rolls of Flooring
  • Lot 5 – Five (5) Rolls of Flooring
  • Lot 6 – Three (3) Rolls of Flooring
  • Lot 7 – Nineteen (19) Rolls of Flooring

 

 

