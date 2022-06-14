Neshoba Board of Supervisors to Hold Auction for the Old Coliseum Flooring

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors will dispose of personal property consisting of the old Coliseum flooring in lots and at a public auction, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 12:00 PM via online auction at www.govdeals.com. The individual lots are as is and will consist of:

Lot 1 – One (1) Roll of Flooring

Lot 2 – Three (3) Rolls of Flooring

Lot 3 – Three (3) Rolls of Flooring

Lot 4 – Four (4) Rolls of Flooring

Lot 5 – Five (5) Rolls of Flooring

Lot 6 – Three (3) Rolls of Flooring

Lot 7 – Nineteen (19) Rolls of Flooring