Neshoba County Elected Officials Assume Office Today

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors hosted a public oath of office ceremony on Monday, December 30th in the Main Courtroom of the Neshoba County Courthouse for those officials elected to serve the citizens of Neshoba County for the new term.
All elected officials begin their term today: Monday, January 6, 2020.
Official Results from the November 5, 2019 General Election:
Official Recapitulation – General Election – November 5, 2019
Neshoba County Officials for the 2020-2024 Term
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
District 1 – Keith Lillis
District 2 – Kevin Cumberland
District 3 – Kinsey Smith
District 4 – Kevin Wilcher
District 5 – Obbie Riley
CHANCERY CLERK
Guy Nowell
CIRCUIT CLERK
Patti Duncan Lee
CORONER
John E. Stephens
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Caleb Elias May
SHERIFF
Eric Clark
TAX ASSESSOR / COLLECTOR
Mike Lewis
JUSTICE COURT JUDGE
Place I – Paul Payne
Place II – Johnathan ‘Earl’ Spears
CONSTABLE
Place I – Josh Burt
Place II – Keith McCrory
DISTRICT ATTORNEY (DISTRICT 8)
Steven S. Kilgore
STATE SENATOR (DISTRICT 18)
Jenifer B. Branning
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
District 44 – C. Scott Bounds
District 45 – Michael Ted Evans