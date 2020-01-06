Neshoba County Elected Officials Assume Office Today

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors hosted a public oath of office ceremony on Monday, December 30th in the Main Courtroom of the Neshoba County Courthouse for those officials elected to serve the citizens of Neshoba County for the new term.

All elected officials begin their term today: Monday, January 6, 2020.

Official Results from the November 5, 2019 General Election:

Official Recapitulation – General Election – November 5, 2019

Neshoba County Officials for the 2020-2024 Term

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

District 1 – Keith Lillis

District 2 – Kevin Cumberland

District 3 – Kinsey Smith

District 4 – Kevin Wilcher

District 5 – Obbie Riley

CHANCERY CLERK

Guy Nowell

CIRCUIT CLERK

Patti Duncan Lee

CORONER

John E. Stephens

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Caleb Elias May

SHERIFF

Eric Clark

TAX ASSESSOR / COLLECTOR

Mike Lewis

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE

Place I – Paul Payne

Place II – Johnathan ‘Earl’ Spears

CONSTABLE

Place I – Josh Burt

Place II – Keith McCrory

DISTRICT ATTORNEY (DISTRICT 8)

Steven S. Kilgore

STATE SENATOR (DISTRICT 18)

Jenifer B. Branning

STATE REPRESENTATIVE

District 44 – C. Scott Bounds

District 45 – Michael Ted Evans