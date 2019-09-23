Neshoba County Library “Snacks and Stacked Tracks” in Library Gourmet

The Neshoba County Library is getting the Kitchen prepped for a new Library cooking demo. Library Gourmet will be featuring “Snacks and Stacked Tracks” – Thursday, September 26 at 5:30 pm.

This program asks vinyl enthusiasts to bring their favorite LP in and we’ll play a few tracks, cook some music-themed snacks, and enjoy an extended-hours night of great music and fun. Even if you don’t own any LPs, there’ll be plenty to listen to and eat.

The Library Gourmet is free and open to the public to learn new and interesting recipes in Neshoba County.