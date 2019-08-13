Neshoba County Library “Trending Italian” in August Library Gourmet

The Neshoba County Library is getting the Kitchen prepped for a new Library cooking demo. Library Gourmet will be featuring “Trending Italian” – Tuesday, August 27 at 5:30 pm.

It seems like every year, new magazines and food shows are driving some interesting developments in Italian cuisine. The changes from classic hearty dishes have given rise to lighter fare, bolder flavors, and interesting plate presentations. The Neshoba County Library will review some of these in the next Library Gourmet on August 27th.

The Library Gourmet is free and open to the public to learn new and interesting recipes in Neshoba County.