Neshoba S-O Conducts Weekend Crime Crackdown

FROM NESHOBA COUNTY SHERIFF ERIC CLARK:

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office conducted a saturation detail from 6:00 pm until midnight. The 6 hour detail was called to target hot spots in Neshoba County. The Sheriff and 17 deputies split into teams and worked multiple areas simultaneously. Deputies issued 101 citations, issued 21 summons for misdemeanor crimes, arrested 6 for felony crimes, served 6 Justice Court Warrants, and issued 6 DUI’s. The felony arrests included, 2 individuals who possessed stolen firearms, 4 individuals were arrested for felony possession of controlled substance including methamphetamine and cocaine. 5 firearms were seized.

If you have any information on criminal activity in the Neshoba County, call 601-656-1414 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477.