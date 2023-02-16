Neshoba Would Get $$$ Under Transportation/Development Plan

HomeLocalNeshoba Would Get $$$ Under Transportation/Development Plan

by

Neshoba County would be one of the big winners in the proposed allocation of state transportation infrastructure and economic development funds.  Governor Reeves is announcing a plan to use $1.3 billion for road projects across the state and another $57 million for site preparation to attract industry.  Included is $65 million for widening State Highway 19 from Highway 492 to Tucker.   The Industrial Development Authority of Neshoba County would get $250,000 for road improvements at the Neshoba County Industrial Park. There’s also $100 million in the plan for emergency road and bridge repairs, which all municipalities and counties can apply for.

