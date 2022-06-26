Noise Complaints, Disturbances and a McAccident in Neshoba

Saturday, 6/26/22
1:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a noise complaint on Loper Street.
1:41 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about an 18-wheeler on W. Beacon Street with a loose load on the trailer.
5:35 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to the Dancing Rabbit Inn lobby to assist with a reportedly intoxicated patron.
2:49 p.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call about a reckless driver doing donuts in a parking lot near West Ave.
3:57 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies stopped to help a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 15.
6:09 p.m. – Neshobd Deputies responded to the report of a trespasser at a residence on BIA 0241.
7:08 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a noise complaint on Northgate Street.
7:41 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at McDonald’s on Hwy 16.