Notice of Open Neshoba County Board of Supervisors meetings May, and June 2022

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular meetings for the months of May and June as follows:

Monday May 2, 2022 9:00 AM

Monday May 16, 2022 9:00 AM

Monday June 6, 2022 9:00 AM

Monday June 20, 2022 9:00 AM

All Board Meetings are held at the Neshoba County Courthouse in the Board of Supervisors meeting room. Any special meetings will be posted on the Neshoba County Courthouse bulletin board and published on the Neshoba County website at www.neshobacounty.net at least five (5) days prior to the meeting.