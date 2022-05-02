HomeLocalNotice of Open Neshoba County Board of Supervisors meetings May, and June 2022

Notice of Open Neshoba County Board of Supervisors meetings May, and June 2022

by

 

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular meetings for the months of May and June as follows:

 

Monday                 May 2, 2022           9:00 AM

Monday                 May 16, 2022         9:00 AM

Monday                 June 6, 2022          9:00 AM

Monday                 June 20, 2022        9:00 AM

 

All Board Meetings are held at the Neshoba County Courthouse in the Board of Supervisors meeting room.  Any special meetings will be posted on the Neshoba County Courthouse bulletin board and published on the Neshoba County website at www.neshobacounty.net at least five (5) days prior to the meeting.

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

A Theft of Tools and Equipment on Hwy 19 in Neshoba

UPDATED: Intoxicated Man Makes a Run For It – Leake County

Murder, Burglary, and Grand Theft Auto in Neshoba Arrests

Neshoba Law Enforcement Deals With Reckless Driving and a Livestock Hazard

McMillan Park Pier Repaired and Back Open

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Contraband, and Many Drug Arrests in Neshoba

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.