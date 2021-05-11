Home » Local » Open Arms Food Distribution Today

Open Arms Food Distribution Today

Posted on
Open Arms food distribution continues today. The food is available to all those in need. Curbside food distribution is available between 4:00pm-6:00pm. Social distancing guidelines are required for this drive thru service. If you know someone in need invite them. For any questions call 601-663-8505. 
See additional guidelines and details below.
*STAY in your vehicle.
*Roll down your passenger window.
*One bag per vehicle.
*Distribution will cease at
6:00 PM or when all bags have been distributed.
Open Arms Inc.
239 Railroad Ave.
Philadelphia, MS 39360

Submit a Comment