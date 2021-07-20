Home » Local » Petit Larceny and Carrying a Concealed Weapon in Neshoba Arrests

Petit Larceny and Carrying a Concealed Weapon in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

LEWIS S BASKIN, 45, of DeKalb, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSEPH BEARD, 26, of Philadelphia, Carrying Concealed Weapon, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

REANNA M BELL, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Leaving the Scene, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500.

 

TYLER DENNIS BOZEMAN, 29, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

JACOB HUNTER BROWN, 19, of Union, Petit Larceny, False ID, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $800, $800, $0.

 

SAM ADDISON CALLAHAN, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KENNETH CULBERSON, 42, of Starkville, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

TAMARA FULTON DOLAN, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

JACKIE DUNN, 40, of Philadelphia, Theft of Utilities, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

ARRON FULTON, 37, of Preston, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

STANLEY L GOODIN, 59, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

Submit a Comment