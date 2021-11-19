Petit Larceny and Many Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba

KENDLL WAYNE PILGRIM, 56, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $0.

CHELESA M RAY, 27, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear. Bond $0.

CHADWICK BARRON ROBERTS, 46, of Union, Petit Larceny, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

JENNIFER ROBERTS, 52, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Trespassing, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $0.

KENNY SHELL, 49, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

DANIEL CLAY SMITH, 44, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

JAMES COLLIN SMITH, 30, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, NCSO. Bond $0.

NEHEMIAH M SOLOMON, 21, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

PATRICK LEWIS STOKES, 45, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CASEY L WARREN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $0.

JENNIFER LYNN ZACHERO, 35, of Quitman, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.