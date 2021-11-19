Home » Local » Petit Larceny and Many Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba

KENDLL WAYNE PILGRIM, 56, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance.  Bond $0.

 

CHELESA M RAY, 27, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0.

 

CHADWICK BARRON ROBERTS, 46, of Union, Petit Larceny, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

JENNIFER ROBERTS, 52, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Trespassing, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $0.

 

KENNY SHELL, 49, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DANIEL CLAY SMITH, 44, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

JAMES COLLIN SMITH, 30, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

NEHEMIAH M SOLOMON, 21, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

PATRICK LEWIS STOKES, 45, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CASEY L WARREN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance.  Bond $0.

 

JENNIFER LYNN ZACHERO, 35, of Quitman, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

