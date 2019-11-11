Philadelphia PD is investigating two car lot break-ins

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for multiple suspects involved in car lot break-ins during the last two weeks.

“October the 28th and November 4th, P & W and A & M were broken into, possibly by the same people. We’re working it as they possibly could be connected,” said Investigator Wade Akins.

Akins said the owners of both lots are very upset. He said several items, including a car, were stolen during the first burglary.

“On the first occasion from P & W there were two children’s masks and a vehicle tag that was taken. A vehicle was taken from A & M. The vehicle was found. The two masks were located in a garbage can next to the vehicle. They put the tag they took from the other car lot on the vehicle,” said Akins.

Akins said the items were recovered in Westside Park. A week later, Akins said both lots were hit again, but nothing was reported stolen.

“We’ve got video from P & W on both occasions and we’re just looking into it to it to see if we can find out who they were. We know of two black males on the first occasion and a black male and white male on the second occasion,” said Akins.

Akins said while law enforcement is considering all possibilities, he does not believe either incident is connected to the recent string of car thefts in Neshoba County.

If you have any information on either break-in, contact the Philadelphia Police Department or your local Crimestoppers.