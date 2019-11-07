Philadelphia’s Annual “Holiday Open House” this Sunday

Neshoba County is ready to kick off “the Holiday Season” with its annual Holiday Open House.

Crowds will find big discounts. Chamber and Main Street Director Tim Moore says the open house signifies a start to the holiday season.

“Holiday Open House is for all of our businesses around town to have a chance to begin the Holiday season- a chance to experience what might be on sale, a chance to get stuff in your mind as to exactly what you want to purchase for the holiday season,” says Moore.

Faye’s will be having a Fashion Show at 3 pm as part of the annual event.

Stores will open at 1:00 Sunday and stay open until 5:00.