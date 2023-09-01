Photo: Leake Academy 2023 Homecoming Court

Leake Academy has revealed its 2023 Homecoming Court.

Front row: Senior maids and candidates for queen: Meah Pinter, Kayte Jones, and Katlyn Goodin.

Back row: Sophomore maid Annie Kate White, Junior maids Harlie Roach and Shelby Rudolph, Freshman maid Aubrey Rudolph, Sophomore maid Hadley Barnes, and Freshman maid Ansley Waggoner.

The presentation of the Leake Academy 2023 Homecoming court and announcement of our Homecoming queen will begin at halftime of the Sept. 15 Rebel’s game against Heritage Academy.

Kickoff begins at 7:00 p.m