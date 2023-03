Another Leake Academy Lady Rebel is headed to East Central Community College.

Senior Miriam Prince recently signed to play basketball for the Lady Warriors.

During her time as a Lady Rebel, Prince scored over 2,000 points, was named the MAIS 5A Player of the Year, and helped lead the Lady Rebels to three 5A State Championships, 1 MAIS Overall Championship.

Prince is the second Lady Rebel to sign with East Central this year after Morgan Freeny signed with the Warriors in February.