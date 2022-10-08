Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0.

BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2.

MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHARLES TURNER, 31, of Macon, Violation of Protection Order, NCSO. Bond $0.

KENNETH DEWAYNE WILLIAMS, 56, of Collinsville, DUI – Other Substance, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

PEYTON WILLIS, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $0.

ROBERT YARBROUGH, 46, of DeKalb, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 4, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 4.