Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD.  Bond $0.

 

BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0 X 2.

 

MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHARLES TURNER, 31, of Macon, Violation of Protection Order, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KENNETH DEWAYNE WILLIAMS, 56, of Collinsville, DUI – Other Substance, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

PEYTON WILLIS, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $0.

 

ROBERT YARBROUGH, 46, of DeKalb, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 4, NCSO.  Bond $15,000 X 4.

