Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, DUIs, and Sale of a Controlled Substance in Neshoba Arrests

RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 36, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0, DENIED.

MICHAEL RYAN FLANAGAN, 44, of Decatur, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $600, $300.

KENZIE JEFFERSON, 46, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CURTIS OKIETH MEANS, 38, of Eutaw, AL, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $0.

JACOB R NORRIS, 29, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

ANDREW ROBINSON, 40, of Carthage, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $10,000 X 2.

EDUARDO MACARIO TOMAS, 43, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $800.

KATHERINE ELIZABETH WILSON, 34, of Choctaw, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.