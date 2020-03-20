Possession of Cocaine and Other Controlled Substances in Recent Arrests

JOSHUA J. BROWN, 20, of Walnut Grove, Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Speeding on State Highway, No Tag, Carthage Municipal Court.

RICHARD O. HAYWOOD, 53, of Durant, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle, Driving with License Suspended, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Attala Justice Court.

SAMUEL R. LIOTTA, 45, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Improper / No Tag, Leake County Justice Court.

VERNON MELTON, 29, of Sallis, Possession of Cocaine, Possession > 30 grams Marijuana, MDOC Hold, Attala Circuit Court.

DONALD NICKLESS, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence / Disturbance, Leake County Justice Court.

KRISTOPHER R. RILEY, 23, MDOC – Robbery, MDOC- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felony, MDOC.

ALICIA RODRIGUEZ-JOACHIN, 37, of Walnut Grove, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Leake County Justice Court.

JOE R. SANDERS, 57, of Gulfport, Stalking, Willful Trespass, Leake County Justice Court.

PAUL STEVENS, 54, of Kosciusko, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, Leake County Justice Court.

JESSICA S. TAYLOR, 27, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Kosciusko Municipal Court.