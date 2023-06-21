HomeLocalPossession with Intent, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests

Possession with Intent, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests

by

CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 28, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

 

JACKIE CAMPBELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JEFFERY COTTON, 35, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KEVIN LEE CRAPPS, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute X 2, NCSO.  Bond $25,000 X 2.

 

JACK FRANKLIN EDWARDS, 57, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ALICIA DEANNE FRAIZER, 34, of Philadelphia, Obstructing Traffic, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $400, $600, $600.

 

STEVEN FULTON, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800, $1,000, $60.

 

JAMARI FITZGERALD GREEN, 27, of Carthage, Indictment, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

MARQUISE M GRIFFIN, 26, of Guyton, GA, Disorderly Conduct X 2, Public Profanity, NCSO.  Bond $600 X 2, $600.

 

MICHAEL W HARRIS, 61, of Union, Disturbing the Peace, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, NCSO.  Bond $600, $800.

 

BENNY HARRISON, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Many Felony Dope Charges, DUIs, and Identity Theft in Attala and Leake

One Killed, Many Injured in Jasper Tornado

Child Neglect, Felony Possessions, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Sexual Battery, Stolen Firearm, and More in Neshoba Arrests

Embezzlement and Burglary Arrests in Attala and Leake

DUIs and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba