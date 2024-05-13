Possession with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Stolen Property Arrests in Neshoba

CHARLES ADAMS, 57, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $75,000.

SEBASTIAN KYLE CHICKAWAY, 23, of Conehatta, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

KEVIN DEVON EDWARDS, 50, of Union, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

KENNETH A HODGES, 60, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Public Profanity, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

JAMIE JIM, 59, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRIANNA MARTIN, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0 X 2.

CEDRIC D MCGRAW, 49, of Preston, Felony Indictment, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $50,000, $10,000.

JAMIE J RICKS, 37, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

DANAJIA TAYLOR, 24, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0.