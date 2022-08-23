Prison Contraband, Shoplifting, and Possession with Intent to Sell in Attala and Leake Arrests

SHAQUILLE S ALSTON, 29, of Ethel, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO. Bond $20,000.

WILLIS J BARTON, 41, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25.

SAM BLAINE, 53, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO. Bond $150,000.

BOBBY G BREWER, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Shoplifting, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,800, $400, $1,000.

TREMAIN R BURKES, 48, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Possession of Marijuana, Open Container, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 13, CPD. Bond N/A, $674.25, $389.25, $0 X 13.

KENT CAMPBELL, 57, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, ACSO. Bond $15,000.

ANTHONY CARPENTER, 38, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, No Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, KPD. Bond $2,040.50, $470, $34.

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 42, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $639.25, $399.25, $500, $649.25.

AVERY COTTON, 48, of Carthage, MDOC Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CELESTINO GONZALEZ, 41, of Lena, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $40,000.

LAUREN K GOVE, 30, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Profanity in a Public Place, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

JAMES D GREER, 57, of McAdams, Shoplifting, False ID, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $3,000, $1,300, $0.