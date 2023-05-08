Prison Sentence Handed Down in Officer Assault

FROM THE U-S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE IN JACKSON:

A Red Water man was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for assault on a federal officer, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Errol John, II, 22, assaulted a tribal police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance at John’s home. Court documents revealed John assaulted the officer by firing a shotgun in the officer’s direction, resulting in a shotgun blast striking the windshield of the officer’s patrol car. Fortunately, the officer was unharmed.

In April of 2021, a federal grand jury indicted John on charges of assault on a federal officer and illegal possession of a firearm. On December 13, 2022, John pled guilty to assaulting a federal officer.

U.S. Attorney LaMarca commended the work of the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation who investigated the case.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian K. Burns.