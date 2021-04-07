Home » Local » Public Drunk and Failure to Yield in Neshoba Arrests

Public Drunk and Failure to Yield in Neshoba Arrests

JONATHAN EUGENE SMITH, 49, of Lexington, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RHONDA SMITH, 37, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BENNY JOE STEVENS JR, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ANDREW TALBERT, 31, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAMES WATKINS, 20, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

LAVEIL A WELLS, 25, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Yield to Blue Light, No License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $400, $800, $800.

 

KRISTOPHER BLAKE WILLIAMSON, 22, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

FERRETTE HICKS WILLIS, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JERALE WILLIS, 21, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

