Public Drunks, Dope, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JAMES RAY BELL, 56, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LEONA BELL, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $0 X 2.

 

JEFFREY LANDRUM BILLY, 33, of Choctaw, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JACKIE CAMPBELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ISIAH CLEMONS, 24, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest X 3, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Terroristic Threats, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600 X 3, $1,000, $0.

 

WILLIAM DEAR JR, 54, of Decatur, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

RANDALL ARTHUR EDMONSON, 55, of Columbus, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DETERIUS GRIFFIN, 26, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ALETHIA HITT, 44, of New Augusta, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DELVIN HOUSTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $3,750, $3,750.

 

JABORIS MATTHEW, 18, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit.  Bond $10,000.

 

MICHAEL MCMILLAN, 29, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BRUCE D MOORE, 50, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

MALCOLM C PORTER, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st.  Bond $1,500.

 

JASMINE MONEA SPIRES, 23, of Flora, DUI – Other Substance, Speeding, No  Proof of Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $0, $600.

