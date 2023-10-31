Public Drunks, Dope, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JAMES RAY BELL, 56, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, LCSO. Bond $0.

LEONA BELL, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $0 X 2.

JEFFREY LANDRUM BILLY, 33, of Choctaw, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

JACKIE CAMPBELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ISIAH CLEMONS, 24, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest X 3, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Terroristic Threats, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600 X 3, $1,000, $0.

WILLIAM DEAR JR, 54, of Decatur, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800.

RANDALL ARTHUR EDMONSON, 55, of Columbus, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

DETERIUS GRIFFIN, 26, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ALETHIA HITT, 44, of New Augusta, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

DELVIN HOUSTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $3,750, $3,750.

JABORIS MATTHEW, 18, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit. Bond $10,000.

MICHAEL MCMILLAN, 29, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

BRUCE D MOORE, 50, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

MALCOLM C PORTER, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st. Bond $1,500.

JASMINE MONEA SPIRES, 23, of Flora, DUI – Other Substance, Speeding, No Proof of Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $0, $600.