HomeAttalaRape, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Rape, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

by

GEORGE H ASHFORD, 48, of Eupora, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

JASON S BERRY, 45, of Prentiss, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

LAKINLEY BOYD, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

WALTER B BOYD, 51, of Brandon, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

 

LONNIE D BUCKLEY, 20, of Walnut Grove, Statutory Rape, Sexual Battery – Rape, Gratification of Lust – Child, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

 

ERIC W BURKS, 40, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

AMY M CLARK, 42, of Carthage, Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CURTIS DOTSON, 34, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $389.25.

 

KEVIN DUEITT, 41, of West, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Hold for Other Agency – Attala Justice Court, ACSO.  Bond $10,000, N/A.

 

RODNEY C DUFF, 45, of Tuscaloosa, AL,  Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, LCSO.  Bond $100,000, N/A.

 

DARIUS L ELLIS, 29, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, NTPR.  Bond $0, $1,000.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Multiple Felony Obstruction and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake

Identity Theft and Credit Card Fraud in Attala and Leake

DUIs and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Prison Contraband, Shoplifting, and Possession with Intent to Sell in Attala and Leake Arrests

Felony Child Abuse, Grand Larceny, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

Natchez Trace Parkway receives funding to rehabilitate 83 miles of the parkway in Mississippi through Attala and Leake Counties

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.