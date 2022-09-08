Rape, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

GEORGE H ASHFORD, 48, of Eupora, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.

JASON S BERRY, 45, of Prentiss, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

LAKINLEY BOYD, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

WALTER B BOYD, 51, of Brandon, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $500.

LONNIE D BUCKLEY, 20, of Walnut Grove, Statutory Rape, Sexual Battery – Rape, Gratification of Lust – Child, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

ERIC W BURKS, 40, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A.

AMY M CLARK, 42, of Carthage, Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CURTIS DOTSON, 34, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25.

KEVIN DUEITT, 41, of West, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Hold for Other Agency – Attala Justice Court, ACSO. Bond $10,000, N/A.

RODNEY C DUFF, 45, of Tuscaloosa, AL, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, LCSO. Bond $100,000, N/A.

DARIUS L ELLIS, 29, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, NTPR. Bond $0, $1,000.