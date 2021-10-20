Rape and Contraband Arrests in Leake and Attala Counties

BRANDON A NOEL, 30, of Forest, Sexual Battery – Rape, Statutory Rape, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

JASON L PARKER, 20, of Kosciusko, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

RICHARD D PULLUM, 48, of Kosciusko, Possession of Weapon or Contraband in Correctional Facility, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Test Refusal, Careless Driving, No License, ACSO. Bond $20,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

KARIJ PUTNAM, 33, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

FRANCHESCA N RANKIN, 27, of Morton, DUI – 1st, DUI – Child Endangerment, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500.

JASON K SAM, 39, of Carthage, Serving Days, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TREVOR L SAM, 20, of Sandersville, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JOBIE SMITH, 37, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

RICKY T TEAGUE, 37, of Sallis, DUI – Test Refusal, KPD. Bond $2,100.

JAMES M THORNTON, 23, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No Insurance Improper Equipment, No Tag, CPD. Bond $478, $418, $218, $218.

DEWAYNE TOWNER, 37, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct, Warrant, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $339, $1,000, $0.