Rape, DUIs, and Petit Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

CODY EUBANK, 21, of Mount Olive, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

MARIKA GATES, 38, of Houston, MS, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

NATALIE K GIBSON, 40, of Jackson, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

JOHN DAVID GOODIN, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

ALEX HARRELL, 46, of Union, Rape, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

JAHEIM HATHORN, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $1,000, $800.

JENNIFER HYNES, 46, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

JOHN KEY, 41, of Choctaw, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

SHADRICK SANTRELL KIMBROUGH, 48, of Meridian, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500.

KENDRICK D LEE, 36, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

MICHAEL G MANRY, 51, of Union, Careless Driving, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $400, $0.

SELENA M MATTHEWS, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.