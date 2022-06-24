HomeLocalRape, DUIs, and Petit Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

Rape, DUIs, and Petit Larceny in Neshoba Arrests

by

CODY EUBANK, 21, of Mount Olive, Petit Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

MARIKA GATES, 38, of Houston, MS, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

NATALIE K GIBSON, 40, of Jackson, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

JOHN DAVID GOODIN, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ALEX HARRELL, 46, of Union, Rape, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

JAHEIM HATHORN, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400, $1,000, $800.

 

JENNIFER HYNES, 46, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

JOHN KEY, 41, of Choctaw, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

SHADRICK SANTRELL KIMBROUGH, 48, of Meridian, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

KENDRICK D LEE, 36, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

MICHAEL G MANRY, 51, of Union, Careless Driving, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $400, $0.

 

SELENA M MATTHEWS, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

