Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala

ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A.

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Child Restraint Violation, CPD. Bond $418, $418, $143.

DERRICK L MCBRIDE, 38, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, ACSO. Bond N/A.

ILAYSHA A MCTILLER, 33, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $$649.25.

GARRETT B MOYER, 28, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond N/A.

JOSE A OLMEDO, 30, of Carthage, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, No Driver’s License, No Tag, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500, $500, $500.

MICHAEL V PAULSEN, 56, of Philadelphia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 26, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Hold for Other Agency – Carthage Municipal Court, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $399.25, N/A, 239.25.

HARVEY L REID, 58, of Union, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

HEATHER L SHELTON, 43, of Preston, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CAREY E STROUD, 43, of Kosciusko, Rape – Assault with Intent to Ravish, ACSO. Bond $10,000.

RODRIGOUS D TATE, 19, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $15,000, $10,000, $649.25, $639.25.

ANGELA C WHITE, 21, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.