Receiving Stolen Property and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

HOWARD GENTRY, 64, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800.

KORY M GIBSON, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 33, Contraband in Prison, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.

CODI HANCOCK, 22, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TAMMY HOPSON, 49, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

TYRICE HUGHES, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

KENDRICK D HUNT, 34, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JUSTIN D ICKOM, 22, of Kosciusko, Receiving Stolen Property, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $2,300, $0.

CLARISSA JIM, 43, of Ridgeland, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

SULINDA M JOHNSON, 43, of Carthage, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500.

MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Public Drunk, Petit Larceny, Profanity in a Public Place, KPD. Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500.