Reckless Drivers, a Bail Jumper, and Domestic Issues in Leake

Tuesday 1/31/23

12:54 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to assist a bail bondsman with an apprehension at Westbrook Square Apartments on Hwy 16.

6:17 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Roberts Road for a domestic issue with a child.

6:38 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Fire responded to a multi-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Hwy 35 N.

8:05 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to Michael’s 16 on Hwy 16 for a reported assault.

9:27 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to be alert for a reckless driver on Hwy 43 S.

11:32 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Sanders Lane for a dispute between a tenant and landlord.

12:06 p.m. – Leake Law Enforcement was asked to watch for a reckless driver heading into town on Hwy. 16.

4:09 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to the report of a stranded motorist at the intersection of Hwy 16 and Hwy 35.

5:40 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 35 S to check on a possible intoxicated driver.

7:33 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Dirt Cheap on Hwy 16 for a welfare check.