Rent and Utility Money Available

Rent and utility money is still available. These resources are part of the Rental Assistance for Mississippi Program, also known as RAMP. The program provides rent and or utilities for eligible renters and or landlords impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. This could include coverage dating back to March 2020.

Today in Canton a Free Rental Assistance Fair will take place which is set up to help. The Fair will provide computers and onsite agents to assist with applications and information.

The Fair will be hosted by Senator Barbara Blackman, who says there is still $25 million that can be allocated to Mississippians through September 30th.

The event will be at Canton City Hall today from 2:00-6:00 pm. The address is 226 East Peace Street. Masks will be required and social distance guidelines will be implemented.

For more information about eligibility including necessary documentation requirements see RAMP Portal (ms-rampera.com)

****** If you can not attend the event, there is still time to apply. Call 601-533-8401