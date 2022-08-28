HomeLocalReported Shots Fired and Bad Driving in Neshoba

Reported Shots Fired and Bad Driving in Neshoba

Saturday, 8/27/22

 

1:02 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to Road 248 after a resident called and reported they had heard multiple shots fired in the area.

11:14 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a domestic disturbance on N. Lewis Avenue.

12:25 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of a driver trying to run over a pedestrian during a domestic dispute near Hwy. 15.

1:00 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of a reckless driver on Beacon Street.

2:14 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a report of a reckless driver on Hwy. 15 near Lowe’s.

8:20 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on the report of a burglar alarm on Road 1355 that turned out to be a false alarm.

 

 

