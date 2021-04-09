Reward-Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers is Asking For Your Help In Auto Burglary Case

Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers announced that “the Kosciusko Police Department is seeking assistance from the public regarding an auto burglary which occurred on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Exxon on Highway 12. A purse was taken during the burglary. A black male and black female used a credit card that was inside the purse at Kangaroo Crossing and Wal-Mart, shortly after. They were traveling in a red Chevrolet extended cab pick-up; no tag number available.”