Sale AND Trafficking of Narcotics in Neshoba Arrests

TRINITY N BYRD, 28, of Philadelphia, Hold for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

JAUNTRAY CLEVELAND, 36, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $2,500 X 2, $0.

 

NEIL COTTON, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

KELSI DANIELLE FELICIANO, 35, of Kiln, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $1,000.

 

ASHLEY LYNN KING, 38, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $0.

 

RONATHAN CHARLES MEELY, 35, of Carthage, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JASON D SHOEMAKE, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

RHONDA SMITH, 40, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600.

