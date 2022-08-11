Sale of a Controlled Substance, Felony Fraud, and Aggravated Assault on LEOs in Neshoba

HomeLocalSale of a Controlled Substance, Felony Fraud, and Aggravated Assault on LEOs in Neshoba

NICHOLE MARIE JOHNSON, 34, of Meridian, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

THERMON JOHNSON, 48, of Preston, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Felony Pursuit, Felony Indictment.  Bond $5,000, $20,000, $30,000.

 

PATRICIA MINGO, 48, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOHNNY MOORE, 37, of DeKalb, Felony Fraud, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

MIQUEL L MOORE, 42, of Noxapater, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOHNY LEVELLE RUSH, 40, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

OUDIOUS SHARP, 30, of Fairfield, AL, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon on a LEO X 6, Felony Pursuit, Child Endangerment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $20,000 X 6, $20,000, $20,000.

 

JONATHAN PAUL STEPHENS, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

HOPE THOMAS, 36, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 3.

