Sample Ballot for August Primary Elections in Neshoba County

Kicks96 News has been provided with a sample ballot for this year’s Democratic and Republican primary elections in Neshoba County.

Local races on the ballots include sheriff, supervisors, tax collector, and coroner.

State races for governor, lt. governor, senator, and representative are also on the ballots.

Click HERE to view the complete sample ballot.

The 2023 Democratic and Republican primary is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Election Dates:

  • Primary Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 8
  • Primary Runoff Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 29
  • General Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 7

