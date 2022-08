Serial Burglars and Multiple Sale of Narcotics Arrests in Neshoba

JAMIE K BOZEMAN, 41, of Panama City, FL, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DOYLE ALVIN BROWN, 47, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $800.

FRANK MOORE BROWN, 44, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $783.

JAVASKI BROWN, 27, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Contempt of Court, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $0, $0.

TYLER D BUCKLEY, 33, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, PPD. Bond $50,000 X 2, $10,000, $10,000.

LATESHA CLAYTON, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, PPD. Bond $10,000, $5,000, $5,000.

ALBERT S COATS, 28, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

ZACHERY COLLINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Burglary – Breaking Inner Door of Dwelling at Night, Burglary – Breaking Inner Door of Dwelling at Night X 2, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $20,000, $10,000 X 2, $200.

STEVEN DUSTIN GOFORTH, 41, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $526.

NICHOLAS GREEN, 18, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, PPD. Bond $5,000 X 3, $10,000 X 8.