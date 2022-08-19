HomeLocalSeveral Disturbances in Neshoba

Several Disturbances in Neshoba

by

Thursday, 8/19/22

 

9:02 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to Lonnie’s Transmission on Hwy. 15 for an unknown disturbance.

10:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on E Main Street.

3:18 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were made aware of a reckless driver on Highway 21 S.

5:07 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on Road 737.

9:33 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an unknown disturbance at the Sistrunk Trailer Park on Weyerhaeuser Street.

 

 

