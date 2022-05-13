Severe Storms, Trespassers and Disabled Vehicles in Neshoba

Thursday, 5/12/22

2:22 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a resident who had fired shots at someone trespassing on their property.

5:11 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to Northwood Dr. to assist a resident with a trespasser.

5:53 p.m. – Law Enforcement was issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Neshoba County.

6:11 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a disabled vehicle blocking traffic on Hwy. 21 N.

6:16 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a burglar alarm on Highland Ave.

6:59 p.m. – Neshoba Law enforcement was alerted to a possible stolen vehicle near the Neshoba Coliseum.

7:29 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on the report of an abandoned vehicle on Road 4300.

10:24 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a driver reportedly passed out in a vehicle on Hwy. 21 and Road 107.